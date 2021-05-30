Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.23.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of TSE:TVE opened at C$2.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.83. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.69 and a 1-year high of C$2.83. The stock has a market cap of C$769.45 million and a PE ratio of -9.73.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$64.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total value of C$25,296.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$349,063.92.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

