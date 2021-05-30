Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,635,000. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 276.6% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $42.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $363.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

