Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Gap Up to $21.34

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.34, but opened at $22.00. Tecnoglass shares last traded at $21.74, with a volume of 1,308 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGLS shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Sunday, March 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth $358,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

