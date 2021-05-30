Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.93) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.83). Teekay Tankers reported earnings of $2.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 138.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNK. DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of TNK stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.03. 216,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,110. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.08 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

