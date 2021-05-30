Telcoin (TEL) Trading Up 58.6% Over Last 7 Days

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Telcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. Telcoin has a total market cap of $1.57 billion and $57.89 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 58.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Telcoin

Telcoin (TEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,884,110,195 coins. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in . The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

