Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Receives $432.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $447.00.

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

TDY traded up $2.13 on Tuesday, hitting $419.47. 261,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,001. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $427.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $289.19 and a twelve month high of $457.79. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,392,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $361.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,615,400.00. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

