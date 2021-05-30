Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

NYSE:TPX traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,314. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. Analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

TPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a hold rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.73.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $63,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,996.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $2,905,913.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,603.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,672 shares of company stock worth $7,164,624 in the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

