Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock Holdings Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 101.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 45,756 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,133,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,160,000 after purchasing an additional 72,471 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,157,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Tenable by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TENB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $75,414.15. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,397.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,497,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,481 shares of company stock worth $7,245,208. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.61. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.81 and a beta of 1.71. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

