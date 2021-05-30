Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.610-1.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.470-0.490 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JMP Securities raised Teradata from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Shares of Teradata stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,694. Teradata has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $309,872.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,400,487.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 9,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $361,430.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,192.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,266 shares of company stock worth $2,016,812. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

