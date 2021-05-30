Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 112.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,306,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

