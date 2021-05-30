Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $858.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to announce sales of $858.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $764.65 million and the highest is $883.80 million. Texas Roadhouse posted sales of $476.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year sales of $3.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.35.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $249,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,817,730. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXRH traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 89.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.13 and a 200-day moving average of $88.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

