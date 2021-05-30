The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $3.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.02. 11,197,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,095,948. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.08. The company has a market cap of $144.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.54.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

