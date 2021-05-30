The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,868,000 after buying an additional 18,380 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Clorox by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,008,000 after acquiring an additional 40,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Clorox by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,500,000 after acquiring an additional 93,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 969,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,679,000 after purchasing an additional 70,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $176.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $175.55 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.94.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

