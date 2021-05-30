The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EML stock opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Eastern has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Eastern had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EML. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Eastern by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Eastern by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Eastern by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of The Eastern by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 166,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 21,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The Eastern by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare and chemical industry.

