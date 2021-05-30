The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. reduced its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,753,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,889 shares during the period. The Ensign Group accounts for 2.4% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of The Ensign Group worth $539,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

ENSG stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENSG. Truist Financial raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $726,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,255,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $81,264.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,075.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $2,498,064. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.