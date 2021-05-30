The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.36. The Gap also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.600-1.750 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Gap in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.16.

Get The Gap alerts:

NYSE GPS opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.35. The Gap has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.66.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Gap will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.74%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 20,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $678,425.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,603.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $89,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,018 shares of company stock valued at $17,557,273 in the last three months. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.