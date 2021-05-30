The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on the stock.

LON GOG opened at GBX 1,239 ($16.19) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.18. The firm has a market cap of £534.96 million and a PE ratio of -11.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,295.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,131.52. The Go-Ahead Group has a 52 week low of GBX 533.70 ($6.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,463 ($19.11).

About The Go-Ahead Group

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

