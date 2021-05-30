The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 585 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 585 ($7.64) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSBA. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.94) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 449.92 ($5.88).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 455.30 ($5.95) on Thursday. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £92.99 billion and a PE ratio of 22.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 439.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 415.05.

In related news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

