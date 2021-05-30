The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Sold by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 118,988 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 0.59% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $9,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $668,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $13,663,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 104.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 117,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $8,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GBX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 50,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 562,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,666,414.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 10,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,595,367.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GBX stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.41. 272,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.57. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.65, a P/E/G ratio of 89.55 and a beta of 1.57.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.64 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

