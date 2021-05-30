The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Price Target Raised to GBX 325 at Peel Hunt

The Gym Group (LON:GYM) had its price objective increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 308 ($4.02) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Gym Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Gym Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 302.17 ($3.95).

Shares of GYM opened at GBX 276 ($3.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £458.11 million and a P/E ratio of -11.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 250.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 232.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The Gym Group has a 1 year low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 297 ($3.88).

In other The Gym Group news, insider Paul Gilbert sold 204,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.29), for a total value of £515,193.84 ($673,104.05).

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

