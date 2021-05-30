The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$77.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.60 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JYNT. Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Maxim Group raised their price target on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $71.08. 342,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,922. The Joint has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 71.08 and a beta of 1.31.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Joint will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 18,504 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $782,164.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,563.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $1,490,522.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,019.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,892 shares of company stock valued at $6,071,519 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

