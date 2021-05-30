The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$77.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.60 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JYNT. Maxim Group increased their price objective on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Get The Joint alerts:

Shares of JYNT stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.08. The stock had a trading volume of 342,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,922. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.73. The Joint has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 71.08 and a beta of 1.31.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Joint will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $1,490,522.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,019.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $525,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,371.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,892 shares of company stock valued at $6,071,519 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.