The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s earnings. The Liberty Braves Group posted earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Liberty Braves Group.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BATRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

BATRK stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.28. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 689.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

