The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.22. The Manitowoc reported earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 121.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Manitowoc.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on MTW shares. TheStreet upgraded The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in The Manitowoc by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in The Manitowoc by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

MTW opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $896.86 million, a P/E ratio of -61.47, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.47. The Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

See Also: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Manitowoc (MTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.