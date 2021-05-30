The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth about $6,470,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.90.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $221.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.68. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $99.27 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

