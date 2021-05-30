The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of National Health Investors worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NHI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,582,000 after purchasing an additional 266,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in National Health Investors by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,737,000 after purchasing an additional 78,743 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $40,753,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after purchasing an additional 158,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

NHI opened at $65.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a current ratio of 21.67. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.92.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 78.75%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NHI shares. Capital One Financial cut shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

