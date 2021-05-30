The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,482 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in M.D.C. by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 19,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $486,247.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $236,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,406 shares of company stock worth $1,829,654. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDC shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

MDC opened at $57.95 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.45.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

