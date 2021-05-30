The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.98 Million Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

