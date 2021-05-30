The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of FormFactor worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FORM. FMR LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FORM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $35.25 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $52.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average of $43.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.40.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,427.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

