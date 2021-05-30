The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,347 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $717,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $938,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,472 shares of company stock worth $3,570,973. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.14.

NYSE MTH opened at $107.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.70. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $66.28 and a 52 week high of $120.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.53.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.