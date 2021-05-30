The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NSEC stock remained flat at $$10.50 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463. The National Security Group has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.06.

Get The National Security Group alerts:

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The National Security Group stock. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.58% of The National Security Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for The National Security Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The National Security Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.