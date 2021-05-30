The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 207.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 28.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DELL opened at $98.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.69. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 115.36%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.72.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

