The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 118 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Quaker Chemical worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KWR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 178.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $242.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.83. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $165.98 and a 12 month high of $301.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

KWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In related news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $410,170.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,264.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Will sold 280 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at $268,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $4,673,632 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

