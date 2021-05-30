The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Woodward by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 16,828 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,991,088.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $700,059.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,211 shares of company stock worth $3,907,428. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $127.18 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.49 and a 200-day moving average of $119.25.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

