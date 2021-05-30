The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Stericycle by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in Stericycle by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -604.26, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.14 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.14.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

