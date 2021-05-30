The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 15,959 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,959 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.04.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $222.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.62 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $251.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $1,585,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,433 shares of company stock valued at $63,549,751 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

