The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,176 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SEE opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $57.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.63.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

SEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

