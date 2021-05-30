The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 531 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 11.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

TM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $165.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.02. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $118.66 and a 52-week high of $166.78.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.