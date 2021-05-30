The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,726 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,726 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.16. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKE. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ONEOK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.76.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

