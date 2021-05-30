The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,878 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,831,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,172,000 after purchasing an additional 812,302 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,179,000 after purchasing an additional 323,470 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,523,000 after purchasing an additional 439,427 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,745,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $24,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $63,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SJI opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $29.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.