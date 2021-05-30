The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Raised to C$85.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.77.

Shares of TD opened at $72.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day moving average of $61.46. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.82%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,296,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000,000 after acquiring an additional 444,241 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.3% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 169,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after buying an additional 72,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

