The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Lowered to C$89.00 at Canaccord Genuity

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$89.50 to C$89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.22% from the stock’s current price.

TD has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.48.

TD opened at C$87.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$85.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$77.48. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$57.44 and a 52 week high of C$89.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$158.35 billion and a PE ratio of 13.21.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.67 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.1600002 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

