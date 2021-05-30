The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,162 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 41.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 20,452 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 64,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $26.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

