TheStreet Downgrades QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on QADA. Sidoti reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of QAD stock opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. QAD has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.77 and its 200 day moving average is $65.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.83 and a beta of 1.28.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QAD by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in QAD by 511.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in QAD by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in QAD by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 48.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QAD

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

