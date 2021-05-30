TheStreet Lowers Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Summit Insights reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Pure Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.44.

NYSE PSTG opened at $19.05 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. Research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,875 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,195,000 after buying an additional 1,638,297 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 52.7% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,233 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,674,000 after acquiring an additional 122,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $62,124,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

