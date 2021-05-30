Thomas James Snyder Sells 10,216 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SLGN opened at $42.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average is $39.10.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. Silgan’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 406.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLGN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research started coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

