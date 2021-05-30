Tieton Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 39.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,905 shares during the quarter. Enova International comprises about 5.4% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enova International were worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 69,479 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 278,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 215,412 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 47,678 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Enova International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Enova International by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 86,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 63,197 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $52,209.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 87,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,433.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 27,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $999,807.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,928,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,341 shares of company stock worth $1,737,635. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

ENVA traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $37.87. 295,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,727. Enova International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. Enova International had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 45.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

