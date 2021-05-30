Tieton Capital Management LLC Sells 4,685 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Tieton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the period. ADTRAN accounts for 2.4% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 826,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 122,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,902,000 after acquiring an additional 695,505 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 329,450 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ADTRAN in the first quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.81. 119,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47. ADTRAN, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $20.60.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.20 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

