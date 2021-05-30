Tina Donikowski Sells 1,700 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AEIS opened at $102.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.17 and a 200 day moving average of $104.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEIS. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. THB Asset Management boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 17,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

