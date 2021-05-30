Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Stephens upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Stephens now has a $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00. Titan Machinery traded as high as $32.68 and last traded at $31.37, with a volume of 3659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.67.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TITN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

In related news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $629,852.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,882.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Titan Machinery by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after buying an additional 125,570 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after buying an additional 98,670 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Titan Machinery by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 132,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 44,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Titan Machinery by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $690.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

